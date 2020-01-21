Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) Insider Andrew Mark Holloway Sells 50,740 Shares

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 50,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.78), for a total value of £145,623.80 ($191,559.85).

Andrew Mark Holloway also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 16th, Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of Numis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £14,374.86 ($18,909.31).

Shares of LON:NUM opened at GBX 282 ($3.71) on Tuesday. Numis Co. PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 250.35. The firm has a market cap of $302.88 million and a P/E ratio of 34.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Numis’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Numis’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

