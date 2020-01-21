Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £147.18 in Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,338 ($17.60) per share, for a total transaction of £147.18 ($193.61).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,320.78 ($17.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 40.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,273.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,184.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Homeserve plc has a twelve month low of GBX 865.50 ($11.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,327 ($17.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded Homeserve to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

