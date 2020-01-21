HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on February 28th

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HAN stock opened at GBX 201.14 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 418.75. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 52 week low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35.

In other news, insider William Salomon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42). Insiders have acquired 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,500,000 in the last three months.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

