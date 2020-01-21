Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -1,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37. The firm has a market cap of $698.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,239.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.