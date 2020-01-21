First Busey Co. (BUSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

