Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 9th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:USA opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

