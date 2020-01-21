$0.46 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.84.

In other news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $45.24 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

