$0.46 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.84.

In other news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $45.24 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.60 and a beta of 0.66.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on February 28th
HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on February 28th
Gladstone Commercial Co. To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd
Gladstone Commercial Co. To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd
First Busey Co. To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd
First Busey Co. To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 9th
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 9th
Plus-Coin Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week
Plus-Coin Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week
$0.46 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc This Quarter
$0.46 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report