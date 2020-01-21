BitDegree Price Reaches $0.0009 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. BitDegree has a market cap of $331,108.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.00 or 0.05429539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026776 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034293 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127234 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

