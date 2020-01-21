Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $176.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, IDAX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.03719144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

