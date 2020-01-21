FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. FLIP has a market cap of $675,489.00 and $4,198.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLIP has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.03719144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

