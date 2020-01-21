Nework 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,844.00 (NKC)

Nework (CURRENCY:NKC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Nework has a total market capitalization of $894,012.00 and $18,844.00 worth of Nework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nework has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nework token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nework Profile

Nework (NKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2016. Nework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,586,172 tokens. Nework’s official website is nework.pro . Nework’s official Twitter account is @Neworkpro . Nework’s official message board is medium.com/@nework

Buying and Selling Nework

Nework can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nework should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nework using one of the exchanges listed above.

