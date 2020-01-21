Skrumble Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Skrumble Network token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $2.25 million and $705,071.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitMart, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

