Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $178.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

