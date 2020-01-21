CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth stock opened at GBX 90.22 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.19.

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

