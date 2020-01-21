CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth stock opened at GBX 90.22 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.19.
