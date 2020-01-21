Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (SEQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SEQI opened at GBX 117.25 ($1.54) on Tuesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.53.

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

