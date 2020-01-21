Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (SEQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SEQI opened at GBX 117.25 ($1.54) on Tuesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.53.
Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Company Profile
