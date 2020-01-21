Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Prime People’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PRP stock opened at GBX 136.70 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Prime People has a 52-week low of GBX 70.50 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.
Prime People Company Profile
