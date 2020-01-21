Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Prime People’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PRP stock opened at GBX 136.70 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Prime People has a 52-week low of GBX 70.50 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

