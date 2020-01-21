Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 35.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

