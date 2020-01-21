AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AFHP opened at GBX 386.64 ($5.09) on Tuesday. AFH Financial Group has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.53. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 million and a PE ratio of 21.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFHP. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of AFH Financial Group from GBX 484 ($6.37) to GBX 569 ($7.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

