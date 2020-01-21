Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:ETB opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

