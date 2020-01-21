Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:ETB opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

