Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Green Plains Partners reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Green Plains Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $340.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.53. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.50%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.