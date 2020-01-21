Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Fitbit posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fitbit.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIT shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of Fitbit stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. Fitbit has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $2,318,711.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fitbit by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Fitbit by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fitbit by 57.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.