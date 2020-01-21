Brokerages Expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber also reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.93 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

