$0.46 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

AJRD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,198 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 953,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.