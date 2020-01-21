$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. SunTrust Banks cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

NYSE:NSA opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

