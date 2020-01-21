Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.25

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €77.25 ($89.83) and last traded at €77.15 ($89.71), with a volume of 133022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €76.40 ($88.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.06.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.