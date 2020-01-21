Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE LGF.B opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 122,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,294.98.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment to Equal Weight
Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment to Equal Weight
Citizens & Northern Co. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Citizens & Northern Co. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Zacks: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages
Zacks: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages
Bank of America Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities
Bank of America Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities
Devon Energy Given New $30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Devon Energy Given New $30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Kansas City Southern Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen
Kansas City Southern Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report