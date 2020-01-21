Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) to Equal Weight

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE LGF.B opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 122,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,294.98.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

