Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citizens & Northern an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
NASDAQ CZNC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $29.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.
