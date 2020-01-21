Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citizens & Northern an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $29.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens & Northern (CZNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.