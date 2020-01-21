Zacks: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.30 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SHIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $261,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $27,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.50 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 80.98% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

