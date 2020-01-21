Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

BAC opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

