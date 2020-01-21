Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

NYSE:DVN opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

