Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $181.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $172.00. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.
KSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.
KSU opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
