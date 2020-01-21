Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $181.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $172.00. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

KSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

KSU opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

