Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MA. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.64.

MA stock opened at $323.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $196.60 and a fifty-two week high of $324.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,096 shares of company stock valued at $56,758,009 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

