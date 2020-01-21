SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

