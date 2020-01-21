New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $78.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.51.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

