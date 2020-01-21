Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 323.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $166.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 403,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 605,032 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth about $4,515,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 74,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

