Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $161.00 at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.35.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. Baidu has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $186.22.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
