Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $161.00 at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. Baidu has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $186.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Baidu by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 44.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,933,000 after purchasing an additional 681,970 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after purchasing an additional 280,904 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 33.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,361,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,888,000 after purchasing an additional 151,043 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

