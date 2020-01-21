HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 333.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ABEO opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Analyst Recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

