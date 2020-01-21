Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cowen

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of EXPD opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,735,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,622,000 after acquiring an additional 93,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,788 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 986,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,279,000 after acquiring an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

