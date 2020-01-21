Qudian (NYSE:QD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CICC Research

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by stock analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Qudian’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qudian will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qudian by 609.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,822 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Qudian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,924,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter valued at $24,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Qudian by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,865,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Qudian by 59.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 645,999 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

