Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of SLB opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,825,000 after buying an additional 7,741,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,977,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,269,000 after buying an additional 94,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,376,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,931,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

