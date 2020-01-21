Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

