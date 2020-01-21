Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 21st (ARAY, AVYA, BK, BYLTF, CAT, COST, EOG, EQT, FMS, GLNCY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 21st:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.50 target price on the stock.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $189.00.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

