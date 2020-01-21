Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LBTYA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,659,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 196,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Liberty Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,171,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares in the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

