$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. HD Supply posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HD Supply.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HD Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after buying an additional 152,696 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,417,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,665,000 after buying an additional 523,757 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in HD Supply by 4.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,925,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after buying an additional 87,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HD Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after buying an additional 94,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HD Supply (HDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.