-$0.01 EPS Expected for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.61.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,088 shares of company stock worth $7,217,345. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $62.77 on Friday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

