Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 720.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

FSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Dividend History for Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

