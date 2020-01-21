$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of OLLI opened at $53.34 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $442,895.51. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after buying an additional 3,059,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,938,000 after acquiring an additional 855,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 235,365 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

