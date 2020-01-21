Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Paypal reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of PYPL opened at $116.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

