Puma VCT 11 PLC (PU11) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on February 10th

Puma VCT 11 PLC (LON:PU11) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Puma VCT 11’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Puma VCT 11 stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.66. Puma VCT 11 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.25).

Puma VCT 11 Company Profile

Puma VCT 11 Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Puma Investments specializing in making qualifying and non qualifying investments in small and medium-sized companies in the United Kingdom. It seeks to make qualifying investments in unquoted companies via ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, convertible securities, and fixed interest securities.

