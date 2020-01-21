Dynex Capital Inc (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 3rd

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $412.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DX. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

